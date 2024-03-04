PICS: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal exude royalty in ethnic at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned in showcasing their impeccable style during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, setting fashion benchmarks in both ethnic and western ensembles. Among them, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most beloved couples in the film industry, epitomized elegance as they posed together in their attire from the second day of the festivities. Radiating an aura of royalty, they looked nothing short of resplendent in their ethnic wear for the sangeet ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stun together in new pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram, treating their followers to a glimpse of their enchanting looks from the sangeet ceremony of the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their shared pictures presented a captivating regal portrait as they stood together, exuding grace with subtle smiles adorning their faces. Additionally, they shared individual snapshots, offering a closer look at the intricate details of their traditional ensembles.

Katrina wore a stunning white full-sleeved blouse paired with a lehenga and gracefully draped dupatta. Noteworthy were her exquisite jewelry pieces, particularly her necklace and ring. With minimal makeup and her hair cascading down freely, she epitomized timeless beauty. Meanwhile, Vicky perfectly complemented her in a black kurta pajama, accentuated by a stylish jacket.

Have a look at their posts!

About day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

The second day of the extravagant celebrations, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat on March 2, commenced with a tour of the Vantara Rescue Centre, offering guests an opportunity to connect with the majestic animals. Embracing the Jungle Fever theme with gusto, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who arrived in Jamnagar that very day, stunned in their chosen ensembles.

Katrina was effortlessly chic in a long printed dress cinched with a brown belt, exuding a breezy and relaxed charm, while Vicky looked dapper in a beige shirt and pants. The couple also shared heartwarming snapshots of their joyful moments together.

As the evening unfolded, the stage came alive with electrifying performances by numerous Bollywood celebrities at the sangeet ceremony, culminating in an exhilarating concert by Diljit Dosanjh.

