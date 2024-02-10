WATCH: Kartik Aaryan's die-hard fan travels for 1200 km on cycle from Jhansi to Mumbai to meet him

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few young stars who has garnered a huge fan following for himself thanks to the roles he has played over the years and his charming personality. His fans adore him way too much, and it's always visible during his public spottings. But what happened recently is something of a dream for every actor. A fan from Jhansi traveled to Mumbai on his cycle just to meet Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan's fan travels 1200 km on cycle to meet him

A die-hard fan of Kartik Aaryan has traveled 1200 km from Jhansi to Mumbai just to meet the star. As he reached the city of dreams, Kartik made sure not just to meet him but also to spend quite some time interacting with him. Now, that's really a big deal. Isn't it?

Netizens are loving the fan's love for Kartik

The comments section of the video is flooded with some beautiful responses. Netizens are appreciating the spirit of the fan and the way Kartik made time for him. An Instagram user with the username shruthi_cm commented, "Atleast he respected the fan n spoke to him so appreciated it" Another user, shekhamohame4 replied, "Aww❤️😍😍😍 he could at least got him a motorcycle."

Manoj Bajpayee dedicated his Best Actor award to Kartik Aaryan

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee received an award for acting, but he specially called Kartik Aaryan on the stage and dedicated his award to him. Explaining the reason behind this, Manoj said that Kartik is a true representative of all the people coming from outside with stars in their eyes and who make it with sheer resilience, intelligence, and complete dedication.

Further adding, Bajpayee said that before thanking his director, he would like to thank Kartik and all the other actors like him who gathered so much courage and came to this big bad world and kept knocking at the door hard, harder, and harder till the time the door opened. "So this is also for you, Kartik," concluded Manoj.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Kartik was last seen in romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film had Kiara Advani opposite him and was received well by the audience and critics. He also made a special appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan, whose Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made Kartik famous among the youth.

Kartik is currently working on the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. Written and Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is one of the most-awaited films of 2024 and is slated to release on 14th June.

Kartik Aaryan & Kabir Khan have wrapped up Chandu Champion

Kartik and Kabir recently wrapped up Chandu Champion, and the official Instagram channel of Nadiadwala Grandson announced it while sharing a pic of the director-actor duo with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The trio can be seen twinning in black and smiling for the camera.

"Brace yourself for one of the biggest film of the year, #ChanduChampion presented by #SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk starring @kartikaaryan completes its shoot!Releasing on 14th June 2024!," the caption read as saying.

We can't wait to see Kartik in this upcoming Kabir Khan film. Are you excited?