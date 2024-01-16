WATCH: Kiara Advani's parents arrive for son-in-law Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash; Karan Johar, Shakun Batra join

Sidharth Malhotra tried his luck as an assistant director to Karan Johar in the film My Name Is Khan before he finally made his acting debut with the filmmaker's Student Of The Year. Since then, both of them have been very close to each other. Hence, when the actor turned a year older on January 16, the filmmaker dropped by to wish him well. Kiara Advani’s parents also came to wish their son-in-law on his first birthday after the wedding.

Karan Johar and others arrive to wish Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra brought in his birthday today, January 16. On his big day, all his close ones were there by his side. Sid held filmmaker Karan Johar’s hands and stepped into Bollywood. Hence, they share a very special bond. Arriving at the actor’s residence, KJo made a statement in his all-black attire. While his black shirt, trousers, and matching eyewear were on point, his blingy black shoes grabbed eyeballs.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani’s parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey, also made a stylish entry together to wish their son-in-law on his birthday. Apparently, this will be Sid’s first birthday after his wedding to the Kabir Singh actress.

Take a look:

Filmmaker Shakun Batra with whom Sid worked in the movie Kapoor and Sons was also spotted arriving at his home. Donning a casual white shirt with beige pants and a pair of sneakers, he kept it cool and stylish.

Take a look:

Karan Johar expressed his love for Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee with Karan 8

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt were the actors who made their acting debut together with KJo’s SOTY. Moreover, both Varun and Sidharth assisted him in My Name Is Khan. Therefore, the trio holds a special place in his heart. Declaring his affection towards them, Karan said in the episode, “I had made two very heavy films, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan and I really wanted to make a high school musical and that decision of mine I feel was one of the most special decisions for me not because of the film, but because of the three of you that came into my life. I love you both from my heart, and before I had Yash and Roohi, I had the three of you.”

