WATCH: Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani return post New Year vacay amid wedding rumors

After dating for a while, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public and are often spotted out and about in the city. Recently, the celebs were papped exiting an airport after enjoying their New Year vacation together.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani return to the city after New Year vacation

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have become the talk of the town. While they have been secretly dating, rumors of them getting married next month have piqued everyone’s excitement. Now, the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport as they headed home together after spending a lovely vacation abroad.

They bought in the New Year together in a foreign land. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a cute Mickey Mouse t-shirt with blue baggy pants. She also wore a black shirt, sported white sneakers, and black eyewear. As for Jackky, he stunned in an all-black look. The couple also exchanged greetings with the paps as they posed cutely together for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

After publicly accepting their relationship, Rakul and Jackky also made it Insta-official by posting cute images of the time they spent together.

Nearly a week ago, the Doctor G actress penned a warm note for the F.A.L.T.U star on his birthday. Sharing a couple of pictures of them exchanging warm hugs, she wrote, “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my on this bday and every day I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore. here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s alleged wedding in February 2024

There have been reports circulating that the couple is getting married in February this year. According to Hindustan Times, they might tie the knot on February 22 in Goa. A source informed the portal, “Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.”

ALSO READ: Are Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani tying the knot in February? Here's what we know