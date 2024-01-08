WATCH: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor treat Farah Khan with scrumptious delicacies on her pre-birthday feast

Farah Khan is known for her quirky social media presence. She will be celebrating her 59th birthday tomorrow. However, it seems her birthday celebrations started early this time, coinciding with her work commitments. Recently the Main Hoon Na director offered a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa sets while she enjoyed the lavish meal brought by Malaika Arora on the reality show sets, but there’s a catch to it. Read on!

Farah Khan enjoys pre-birthday feast by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

A while back, Farah Khan hopped on to Instagram and shared a video of her celebratory lunch with her industry friends Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Raveena Tandon. The video also features Rithivik Dhanjani and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying lunch. However, Farah being her usual self added a humorous touch to the video.

In the video, she can be seen giving a peek into the scrumptious delicacies included in her pre-birthday feast. She is then heard jokingly saying in the video, “Malaika ji ne khud apne haathon se Arjun ko phone karke uske ghar se mangvaya hai (Malaika, with her own hands, called Arjun Kapoor and got this food delivered from his home) To Thank you Arjun for this lovely food.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Pre birthday celebrations on #jhalakdikhlajaa shoot!! So good to have friends who spoiled me today.. thank you @malaikaaroraofficial n @arjunkapoor for organising lunch for me.. @officialraveenatandon for getting me a special dish n @rithvikk_dhanjani for eating most of it n @yuzi_chahal23 for well.. just dropping in for lunch @sonytvofficial”

The meal brought by Malaika consisted of mutton pulao, rajma and aloo, white rice, raita, and tikki-like snacks were also on the table.

Fans reaction to the post

The post shared by the filmmaker left fans yet again amused. A fan commented, “You are my daily laughter, dose”, another fan commented, “So glad to see the celebrations have begun for your upcoming bday mmm mmm enjoy it as you always deserve the best”, a third fan wrote, “ Farah hat all looks yummy . Pre Birthday blessings to you Farah”

For the unversed, the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. Celebrities Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi are on the judges' panel and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanshree is a contestant on the show.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan tries to 'steal' Karan Johar's limelight in fun throwback video; here's how the latter reacted