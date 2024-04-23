Ashish Sharma, popularly known for his stint in the show Chandragupta Maurya, set in the historical backdrop, opened up about a serious personal crisis. Through a post on his social media, Ashish revealed his father is on life-support.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2024, Ashish requested his fans to offer prayers for the well-being of his father, as his condition is currently critical.

Ashish Sharma requests fans to pray for his father

Just a few hours back, Ashish Sharma took it to his X handle to share an update on his father’s health who is currently on life-support. Shedding more light on his father’s health, Sharma wrote, “Papa is critical, on life support, next 12 hrs most critical, today on Hanuman janmotsav please pray for his life, he still has a lot to offer to this world with his words n love.”

In the same note, the Rangrasiya actor mentioned that he never posts any of his setbacks on his social media, but for this one, he really needs everyone’s support. He said, “Never do I post about my personal setbacks, putting it out here as need as many prayers as possible.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Needless to say, this post is a pure example of a son’s love for his father, as Sharma is doing everything in his power to regain the latter’s deteriorating health condition.

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Ashish posted this on his X handle, fans started pouring their prayers and love for his father’s well-being. One of the users wrote, “Oh no Ashiesh... Praying he comes out of this hale and hearty...Uparwale ki kripa se...woh jald hi swasth ho jayein ye meri dua hai (With the Almighty’s grace, soon he will regain his health. These are my prayers).”

Another user commented, “Uncle will be well very soon. Sending prayers and healing vibes your way.”

The next comment reads, “What just happened suddenly to such a high-spirited man ?? I really pray for his speediest recovery. We all are with you. Nothing can harm uncle ji. Please stay strong and keep us updated.”

More about Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma has won the hearts of the audience as he showcased his talent in several television shows, including Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Siya Ke Ram, Rangrasiya alongside Sanaya Irani, and many others. Also, he lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

On the personal front, Sharma married Archana Taide on March 20, 2013.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla on Gangaur sequence: 'It was my favorite look so far'