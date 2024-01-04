Farah Khan tries to 'steal' Karan Johar's limelight in fun throwback video; here's how the latter reacted

Karan Johar and Farah Khan share the sweetest bond of friendship. Apart from their professional collaborations, their social media posts with each other effortlessly exude major friendship goals and leave fans nothing but entertained to the core.

Last year during the Diwali season, Farah had shared hilarious banter videos of the two while Karan was getting his photoshoot done. Now most recently walking down memory lane, she posted a throwback video proving no one can ‘steal’ KJo’s limelight.

Farah Khan drops a fun throwback video with Karan Johar as she tries to steal his spotlight

Today, on January 4, Farah Khan took to her Instagram and dropped yet another hilarious video with her close filmmaker friend Karan Johar. The video was shot during the Diwali season. In the video shared, Karan Johar is seen getting his photo shoot done while Farah interjects, “you’re taking pictures?” yet KJo continues posing for the camera.

Farah innocently stands by Karan Johar’s side to pose. Reacting to this, KJo remarks, “one sec, my close-ups are not over” and pushes her away from the frame, leaving everyone in the room in splits. On the other hand, reacting to it, the Main Hoon Naa director surprisingly remarks, “How mean? I’m humiliated, I’m leaving”.

Take a look:

In the video, KJo looks dashing in a black tuxedo, while Farah is seen wearing a pink shimmery outfit. “NO ONE steals his spotlight (accompanied by laughter emojis)#karah reel #throwback Diwali night!! Real friends do this!! @karanjohar till we make new reels (accompanied by a red heart emoji)”

Malaika Arora reacts to the video

The post left Malaika Arora in splits as she dropped laughter emojis and Animal actress Shafina Shah called it cute.

In addition to this, several fans dropped amusing comments as they called the duo-Tom and Jerry. A fan commented, “Love you "Tom n Jerry" for a smiley beginning to 2024! You guys were surely missed! Love you! Hahahahahaha,” another fan commented, “I don't let anyone steal my spotlight either” and a third fan commented, “Awww that’s call bestie love”

Karan Johar reacts to the video posted by Farah Khan

Furthermore, sharing the video on his Instagram story, Karan Johar reacted with shy and laughter emojis.

Have a look:

On the professional front, Karan Johar’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Furthermore, he is stirring the internet with his chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Farah Khan, on the other hand, is currently seen as a judge for a popular dance reality show.

