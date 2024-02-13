WATCH: Neha Dhupia fulfills hubby Angad Bedi’s wish for hard mattress on Valentine’s Day; see what happened next

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi give their fans a sneak peek into their lives through their fun and romantic social media posts. On Monday, Angad Bedi dropped a hilarious video on his Instagram handle requesting a hard mattress from his wife Neha Dhupia this Valentine’s Day. Fulfilling her husband’s wish, the actress gifted him a hard mattress but what follows next looks like a movie filled with comedy of errors. Check out the video shared by the actress.

On Feb 13, a while back, Neha Dhupia hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared an amusing video. The video features her while her husband Angad Bedi sleeps well beside her. Wide awake, Neha shares that after changing her soft mattress to a hard one, she is finding it difficult to sleep on it. In the video, she is also seen interacting with her fans as she shares, “I listened to you guys and did what any good partner would do. I switched the mattress to a hard one but guess what ab meri neend udd gayi hai (I lost my sleep). I can’t sleep on this mattress for more than five minutes.”

She further shares, “I’ve tried everything, I’ve tried chamomile tea, I’ve listened to whale sounds and I even listened to my baby’s lullaby but nothing has helped. I cannot tolerate this. I need my precious sleep.”

“I mean, Angad can sleep anywhere. He can sleep on a sofa, he can put his mattress on the floor. I don’t know what to do. Nothing compares to a soft mattress. I know he likes hard mattresses, but please give me a solution, how do I save Valentine’s Day and my sleep? Please help,” she says on a concluding note.

Take a look:

“Now my sleep is compromised thanks to the hard mattress! @angadbedi What about my soft mattress and my comfy sleep? People of Instagram, what do we do? Help me save this Valentine’s Day!,” she wrote in the caption.

The post shared by her attracted hilarious responses from fans who dropped laughter emojis in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been happily married since 2018. The couple is a proud parent to a daughter and a son, Mehr and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

