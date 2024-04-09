WATCH: Parineeti Chopra drops fun BTS video from Amar Singh Chamkila ft. Diljit Dosanjh; says 'tough to keep straight face'

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will narrate the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila where Diljit plays the titular role. Ahead of the release, Parineeti who will be playing the role of Amarjot, shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming film.

Fun behind-the-scenes video ft. Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Amar Singh Chamkila set

On April 9, Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra re-shared it on her Instagram account.

In the video, the actress can be seen posing together with Diljit Dosanjh as their character Amarjot and Amar Singh Chamkila. The duo can be seen engaged in fun moments as they fail to keep a straight face while clicking pictures. Parineeti can be heard saying, "Okay, stop laughing" as she controls herself.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "Very tough to keep a straight face (laughing face)"

Have a look:

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about the challenges he and his co-star Parineeti Chopra faced in acing the styles of Chamkila and Amarjot. He said, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 percent look odd. But we have tried, and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot."

On April 4, Parineeti Chopra shared a video where we could see a reel and real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. The video was a collage of numerous real pictures of the slain singers of Punjab with the ones recreated by Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is about a humble singer whose brash lyrics ignited fame and outrage in Punjab. As he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death, Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic about the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and stars opposite Diljit, who plays the titular role.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's directorial is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and will stream on Netflix from April 12.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh recalls pranking Parineeti Chopra; says he had no expectations from actress