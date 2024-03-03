WATCH: Radhika Merchant makes for elegant bride-to-be as she makes grand entry; walks gracefully towards Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organized meticulously planned pre-wedding celebrations to honor the upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled for July 2024. Now, a video of Radhika Merchant making a mesmerizing entry at one of the ceremonies of their pre-wedding festivities has gone viral on the internet.

Radhika Merchant makes a stunning entry at her pre-wedding festivities

Today, on March 3, the concluding day of the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a video of the bride-to-be Radhika making a mesmerizing entry at one of the ceremonies has gone viral. The part, ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ from the popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Shava Shava can be heard playing in the background as she walks beautifully towards her husband-to-be Anant Ambani. Radhika looked gorgeous in a beautiful pastel-colored lehenga. Anant on the other hand donned a white colored sherwani.

In another video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen showering flowers on the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. She is spotted donning a pink colored saree.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

Rihanna became the center of attention at the three-day event in Jamnagar, which initiated the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The gathering, graced by around 2000 guests, boasted a notable guest list, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others.

The event was graced by renowned sports icons like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. International personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber also attended the star-studded affair. Rihanna's captivating performance was the highlight of the musical evening, followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party for the esteemed guests.

Tonight is set to be magical with special performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and renowned musicians like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan.

