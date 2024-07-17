WATCH: Raha sits on mom Alia Bhatt’s lap as they enjoy car ride with Ranbir Kapoor in city

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. They win the hearts of their fans every time they make a public appearance, as does their little daughter, Raha. Just recently, Ranbir and Raha stepped out together to visit the construction site of their new home. And now, the cute family was spotted together in the city as they enjoyed a ride in their swanky car.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted on a drive with daughter Raha

Today, July 17, 2024, the paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor driving his luxurious car in Mumbai as his wife Alia Bhatt sat on the passenger seat with their daughter Raha Kapoor on her lap. The little one was seen cutely looking outside the window as she snuggled close to her mother.

Earlier, on July 12 and 13, Alia and Ranbir graced the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in their stunning ethnic ensembles. For the first day, Ranbir wore an ivory sherwani, while Alia donned a century-old pink silk saree. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. On the second day, the Barfi actor looked dapper in a black Indo-Western outfit, and his wife wore a white lehenga.

Many inside videos of the couple enjoying their time during the functions have gone viral on the internet. They were seen dancing alongside other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana over the past few months. He is portraying the character of Lord Ram in the highly anticipated film.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently kicked off the shoot for her much-awaited YRF Spy Universe movie alongside Sharvari Wagh. The title of the action thriller has been revealed as Alpha. Apart from that, Alia also has Vasan Bala’s movie Jigra, which is releasing on October 11 this year.

After wrapping their respective shoots, Alia and Ranbir will start their second film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, in which they will be joined by Vicky Kaushal.

