Alpha: Alia Bhatt kickstarts shooting for YRF Spy Universe film; see FIRST PIC from sets

Alia Bhatt recently delighted her fans with the official announcement of her highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film. Titled Alpha, the movie is a female-led action thriller co-starring Sharvari Wagh. Alia, who had been training hard for her role for the past few months, has kicked off shooting for the film. The first picture of the actress from the sets of the movie has now surfaced on the internet.

The official announcement of Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, was made a few days ago, on July 5, 2024. It also revealed that the shooting of the action entertainer had begun. Now, the first picture of Alia from the sets has been leaked. She was clicked from a distance as she walked into the heavily guarded set.

Alia was seen wearing a white sweatshirt and dark blue joggers with no makeup, and her hair was tied in a bun. She held a sipper in her hand and stood nearby what looked like her vanity van. Sources close to the production have disclosed that this is not Alia’s look in the spy film.

More about Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha

Alpha, the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, is directed by Shiv Rawail, who has helmed the highly acclaimed series The Railway Men in the past. The announcement video featured a powerful voiceover by Alia Bhatt as she unveiled the title.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the involvement of Bobby Deol as the antagonist in this large-scale project. A source close to the development revealed, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the film. The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

Anil Kapoor is also reportedly part of the movie. The release date of this Aditya Chopra production is yet to be announced.

