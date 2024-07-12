Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Power couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal stun in desi attire
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is happening today, July 12, in Mumbai, and star couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, were seen arriving at the venue.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly anticipated wedding is taking place today, jUly 12, 2024, in Mumbai. Many popular stars and other high-profile personalities have already reached the venue ahead of the rituals. Power couples of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were seen posing at the red carpet in their stunning traditional ensembles.
