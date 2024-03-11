WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport; is he off to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Back on October 3, 2023, Pinkvilla broke the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to portray Lord Ram and Sita, while Yash takes on the role of the antagonist Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film. The directorial venture is scheduled to kick off production in the first quarter of 2024, with Ranbir, Sai, and Yash joining the cast in July. Now, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport, sparking speculation that he might be heading out to commence shooting for the highly-anticipated project.

Ranbir Kapoor snapped at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor, ever the style icon, was recently spotted at the airport exuding his usual charm. The rockstar actor sported a smart look, wearing a trendy green jacket paired with comfortable track pants, stylish white shoes, and a casual T-shirt. True to his playful nature, he posed playfully for the paparazzi, showcasing his easygoing and fashionable demeanor.

Take a look:

Deets about Ramayana

The upcoming Ramayana trilogy is set to delve deep into the timeless tale, promising a rich narrative. As per Bollywood Hungama, the first part will unfold Lord Rama's life in Ayodhya, his union with Sita, and their 14-year exile, with a dramatic climax focusing on Sita's abduction by the antagonist, Ravana. The makers aspire to weave together entertainment, sensitivity, and cinematic grandeur for an immersive experience.

According to additional reports from Bollywood Hungama, the second installment will spotlight Lord Ram and Lakshman's encounters with Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, leading to the construction of Ram Setu. The final chapter will portray the epic battle between Vaanar Sena and Ravana's army, culminating in Ravana's defeat and Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya with Sita.

Cast of Ramayana

In the film Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will take on the role of Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi beautifully portraying Sita Ma. Yash will be seen in the complex character of the ten-headed Ravana. Pinkvilla's exclusive details reveal that Sunny Deol is set to play Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta will breathe life into the character of Kaikeyi. Ongoing talks with Harman Baweja indicate potential involvement in the role of Vibhishana, heightening the anticipation for this star-studded ensemble.

