WATCH: Randeep Hooda pays visit to his pet horse's baby boy; wife Lin Laishram showers love

Randeep Hooda successfully tried his hands in theatre plays and as a playwright. He is also an acclaimed Indian actor who has worked in a couple of English-language movies. Apart from all this, he’s also a sportsman whose passion for sports runs deep and he loves his horses for staying by his side. Recently, the actor went to meet the baby of one of his horses.

Randeep Hooda enjoys his day with his pet horse's baby boy

Randeep Hooda made his Hindi film debut with Monsoon Wedding and since then, he has been part of many successful movies. But the actor is also passionate about horses and is an award-winning professional equestrian who keeps visiting his horses and likes to spend time with them too. Recently, he went to see the baby boy of his pet horse.

In the video he shared on his Instagram profile, the Sultan actor can be seen having fun with the mother horse and the foal. The video opens with a heartwarming clip of the female horse feeding her baby, around four months ago. He can be seen saying, “My horses live better than I do.” In the clip, we can see him playing, feeding, and petting the beautiful brown horses. Further on, he also met with his other gray-hued horse who has now retired and enjoys his time at the stable.

Sharing the video, the actor penned, “Finally got the time to see my Dream Girl’s new baby boy .. he’s so cute, athletic and shy. named him “Veer”. My other ray of “Hope” has grown up so much and turned out so Grey and so beautiful .. my retired warrior “Rommel” is having a good retired life on the farm too feeling blessed.”

Check out his post:

Wife Lin Laishram reacts to Randeep Hooda’s video with horses

As soon as Hooda posted the video, his wife Lin Laishram showered her love on them. Commenting on the post, she penned, “Babiessss” with multiple heart emojis. Randeep’s fans also commented on it.

Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding shoot with their horses

The Sarbjit actor loves his pets so much that he decided to make them a part of his big day. On the day when he hosted his wedding reception with Lin, he also did a professional shoot with his horses at their stable. In the photos the couple shared online, they can be seen looking gorgeous in their wedding finery along with the horses. Sharing the photos, they wrote, “The One with the babies.”

