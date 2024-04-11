Earlier today, Anupamaa actor Vaquar Shaikh shared a hilarious video where he was seen having fun with her co-star and the main lead actress of the show, Rupali Ganguly. It was very refreshing watching the two having a great time together after a long time. The video was so captivating that it grabbed everyone’s attention.

Vaquar Shaikh and Rupali Ganguly’s hilarious video

Anupamaa actor Vaquar Shaikh aka Yashdeep has dropped a hilarious video with her on-screen ally Rupali Ganguly and it has left fans in stitches. The video portrays the actors’ off-screen chemistry aptly while sharing fun moments. It is for the first time that Vaquar is seen having a great time with Rupali beyond the sets of the serial.

In the video shared by the Qubool Hai actor, Rupali is seen enacting the lyrics of the song Aati Kya Khandala from Aamir Khan’s movie Ghulam. While she was showing her moves on the lyrics ‘Jhoomenge firenge nachenge gayenge (We’ll have fun, will roam around together, we’ll dance)’, Vaquar interrupted her in between and asked "lekin kab (but when)?” This short act had such perfect comic timing from both the actors that he made fans burst out in laughter. Before the video concluded Shaikh laughed out loud as it seemed he couldn’t hold it anymore. Along with the video Vaqar captioned it as, "Exploring the comic side of us…magar Kab (But when)?"

The two of them share a very strong bond in the serial since Yashdeep is a strong support system to Anupamaa. And it was a real treat for fans to watch two on-screen friends enjoying some fun time in an informal setting.

Embracing the duo’s camaraderie, one of the fans wrote, “My favorite people...My bestest team,” another one commented, “I love these two together. So fresh and clear.” Some of the fans even mentioned how amusing the video was, as one fan expressed, “This is awesome so hilarious,” and the other one wrote, “This is so cute reel @imvaquarshaikh Thank you guys @rupaliganguly it was needed after seeing anu sad in the episode.”

More about Vaquar Shaikh

Vaquar Shaikh rose to fame with his stint in Qubool Hai where he essayed the role of Rashid Ahmed Khan. He has also played a grey role in the past in Vidya where he was the lead villain Nanku Singh. Apart from the serials he has also worked in movies like Sarabjit and many others. Currently, the actor is spreading his charm in one of the most popular television shows Anupamaa.

