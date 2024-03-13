WATCH: Rihanna grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan song Chaleya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s bash

Earlier this month, every Bollywood buff was glued to their screens to get a glimpse of their favorite celebrity flying to Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. While we saw many celebs coming in style, huge luggage boxes of international singing sensation Rihanna coming to Jamnagar made people curious. Soon after, she came with her entourage. A while ago, a clip of her grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Chaleya from his movie Jawan went viral online.

Rihanna dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s song at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar bash

From 1 to 3rd of March, the country witnessed the biggest and lavish pre-wedding party of the year. Billionaires Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted more than two thousand guests in Jamnagar, Gujarat so they could be part of the festivities and bless the soon-to-be-married couple. From Bill Gates to Shah Rukh Khan, Mark Zuckerberg to Ivanka Trump, Salman Khan, and more, almost every important personality was a part of the grand guest list. After kick-starting their pre-wedding celebration with a noble cause of feeding thousands of people some delicious Gujarati food, they invited Rihanna to perform for the first time in India for their guests.

The internet was flooded with glimpses of the international music sensation singing some of her favorite songs and even grooving with the Ambanis on the stage. A while ago, a video of Rihanna enjoying herself at the afterparty went viral. But what made people excited was the fact that she was vibing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaleya from his 2023 action movie Jawan. She can be seen dressed in a shimmery peach-hued dress with a hood. With a drink in her hand, she can be seen shaking a leg on the chartbuster song. In the background, we can see Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, Orry, and soon-to-be bride Radhika enjoying the party.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The 3-day festivities of the Ambanis concluded with the three Khans of B-town, SRK, Salman and Aamir Khan taking over the stage with their fiery dance moves at the sangeet.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Ivanka Trump smile bright in inside PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar bash