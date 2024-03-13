Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Ivanka Trump smile bright in inside PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar bash

This month started with a bang, with several Bollywood and global celebrities gathering in a small town in Gujarat for a million-dollar bash hosted by the Ambanis. A while ago, socialite and businesswoman Pinky Reddy took to Instagram and posted multiple unseen pictures from the bash in Jamnagar. Check them out!

Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and others pose at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar bash

The Ambanis and the Merchants flew to their home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to host the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among the thousands of national and international celebs who arrived to bless the couple were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bill Gates, Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and many others.

A while ago, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and homemaker Pinky Reddy, who also attended the star-studded gala, shared some unseen glimpses from the event. In the first picture, she was seen clicking a selfie with Sonali Bendre. The Bollywood actress looked gorgeous in her red and gold outfit as she flaunted her sweet smile. In the following image, we see Reddy with the dancing diva of B-town Madhuri Dixit. Raising the glam quotient of the event in her blue shimmer saree, Dixit posed in style for the camera.

Take a look:

In the next photo, we see her sharing the frame with the host, Nita Ambani, and noted Indian fashion designer Sandeep Khosla. While she enjoyed the fun pre-wedding festivities, she also caught up with actress Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor. Not just these Bollywood stars but also American businesswoman and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, can also be seen in one of the images in the photo album. Finally, after scrolling through all those photos, we see Ranveer Singh in the frame giving Khosla a warm hug along with Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

The soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off their pre-wedding party by doing Anna Sewa for the locals of Jamnagar. After feeding nearly 51,000 with delicious Gujarati food, they jumped on to the first day of the three-day festivities and danced their hearts out to the tunes of international sensation Rihanna. The party ended with a sangeet where celebs like Salman Khan, SRK, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others performed on stage.

