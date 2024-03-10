WATCH: Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at wrap up party of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's next film in Japan

Sai Pallavi is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The title of the film is not decided yet but social media and some reports suggested that the film is called Ek Din. Recently, Junaid returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the schedule of his upcoming film in Japan, Sapporo. Now, a video of Sai dancing her heart out at the wrap-party in Japan went viral on social media.

Sai Pallavi dances at wrap-up party of Junaid Khan's upcoming film in Japan

A fan club of Sai Pallavi shared a video on their Instagram page that showed the South actress dancing with the other members of the film's team. In the video, they can be seen grooving to the track London Thumakda from the film Queen at a pub in Japan.

The film marks Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood which also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in a key role. Originally set in Japan, the film began shooting on December 1, as previously reported by Mathrubhumi.

Watch the video:

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi shoot at the Sapporo Snow Festival

While growing anticipation for the movie, leaked images from the film's set revealed the team shooting at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. The glimpses from the sets of Junaid Khan's upcoming untitled film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, offered a hazy view of Junaid Khan's appearance in the film. These leaked images also featured Sai Pallavi, the lead actress, showcasing the on-screen romance between the two amidst the snowy backdrop of the Sapporo Snow Festival, adding an element of intrigue to the buzz surrounding the much-anticipated film.

Advertisement

According to reports, the film is set to capture the scenic landscape of Sapporo, a location that has never been seen on the big screens before. Anticipation continues to build around the project, promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside Sapporo's unexplored attractions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan wraps up 50 days of schedule of his untitled film in Japan