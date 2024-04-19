Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan completes shooting for second untitled movie; details inside

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut and looks like the debutant actor is swiftly wrapping up his projects. Now, before his debut movie with Yash Raj Films Maharaja hits the big screens, the actor has completed shooting for his second untitled as well.

Junaid Khan's dedication to his craft shines through as he recently concluded filming for his second project after an intensive shoot. The details of the movie are still under the wraps.

Junaid Khan wraps up second film

Debutant Junaid Khan recently concluded the shoot of his second untitled movie in 58 days. A source close to the actor revealed, “Despite the demanding schedule, Junaid continues to showcase his versatility as he wraps up a 58-day shoot for his second exciting project!”. Having been spotted outside Prithvi Theatre following a theatrical performance demonstrates how his commitment to both stage and screen is truly remarkable.

Junaid Khan's untitled second film was shot in the serene landscapes of Japan. Despite facing unexpected challenges, such as a pleasant but surprising snowfall, the production gracefully overcame obstacles and proceeded smoothly.

In February, the production team was busy shooting Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's film in Japan, with demanding schedules lasting 12 to 14 hours each day. Several glimpses of the actors went viral on social media platforms during this time. Aamir Khan, who serves as the producer of the film, also visited the location for a brief period.

More About Junaid Khan's debut movie

It's well-known that Junaid will make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj, based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The YRF-Netflix project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari & Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.

