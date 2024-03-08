Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan wraps up 50 days of schedule of his untitled film in Japan

Aamir Khan is one of the most promising actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given us some of the most unforgettable characters and several super-hit films. And now, his son Junaid Khan is all set to take his legacy ahead by following in his footsteps. We all know that he will make his big Bollywood debut with Maharaj. Along with this one, he is also shooting for his second film in Japan. Recently, Junaid wrapped up the schedule of his second untitled film in Japan.

Junaid Khan wraps up schedule of his second film

Junaid Khan's untitled second film was shot in the serene landscapes of Japan. Recently, Aamir Khan's son wrapped up the schedule for the same.

As per a source close to the film, "Junaid Khan is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule."

More about Junaid Khan's second film shooting

Despite facing unexpected challenges, such as a pleasant but surprising snowfall, the production gracefully overcame obstacles and proceeded smoothly.

A source close to the production shared insights, saying, "The initial day of shooting in Japan saw unexpected Snowfall on Day One. This didn't stop the team; they showed incredible resilience and determination, keeping the project on track."

The source further added that as the project picked up pace, the dedicated crew invested extended hours, putting in 12-14 hours a day. Junaid and the whole team showcased unwavering dedication, making sure that they could capture the breathtaking beauty of Sapporo in every frame.

Earlier, a source close to the project also shared that Aamir Khan was in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything was progressing on the film.

Junaid Khan is set to be seen in a romantic role in this film

According to reports, the film is set to capture the scenic landscape of Sapporo, a location that has never been seen on the silver screen before. Anticipation continues to build around the project, promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside Sapporo's unexplored attractions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years.

