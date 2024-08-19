WATCH: Saif Ali Khan reacts amusingly as paps call him and Kareena Kapoor 'power couple'; says 'Everybody is...'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been enjoying their summer holidays with their kids, Jeh and Taimur, away from India. A couple of days ago, the celebrity couple landed in the country and celebrated the actor’s birthday with the family. A while ago, they were spotted leaving a venue together. While Saif was making his way out, towards his wife waiting for him, he engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi.

In a clip, the Vikram Vedha actor can be seen walking towards the exit when one of the paparazzi said ‘Aag laga diya bhai.’ While Saif Ali Khan was happy to hear that compliment, he funnily responded, “20 saal ke baad bol raha hai aag laga diya Bollywood mein. It’s been 20 years and now you’re saying I killed it in Bollywood.)”

When another one said ‘Nhi sir aap har picture me aag laga dete ho’, the actor responded “Better!” He then joined his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. This was when the media termed them as a ‘Power couple’. After posing for the paps for a minute, the Hum Tum actor said, “Everybody is a power couple”. Bebo also agreed with him soon after which the celebs left the spot in their swanky luxury car.

Take a look:

In another clip, the couple looked dashing as they posed for the shutterbugs. For their outing in the city, Kareena went for a formal look with a white shirt and gray flatter pants paired with high heels. She accessorized her look with a pair of black eyewear and left her hair open with minimal makeup. As for Saif, he donned a short black kurta with matching loose-fitted pants with black chunky boots and sported sunglasses with it.

Take a look:

While several people online showered love on their video, a user commented, “The Most Beautiful Versatile Empowering Multitalented Artists Couple Saif &Kareena and Stayed Positively Blessed. Safe and Laughter Saif & Kareena Taimur Jeh and Family lots of love Smiles, love your styles.” Another one called them a “Royal couple.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Devara: Part 1 with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she is a part of Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer action movie, Singham Again which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

