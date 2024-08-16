Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan arrives at actor's house to celebrate with 'Best Dad' balloons, Ibrahim joins; WATCH

It's Saif Ali Khan's birthday today i.e. August 16 and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are making sure the day is memorable for their dad. The young actress reached his house with cute balloons with "Best Dad" and "Happy Birthday" written over them. Ibrahim was also clicked by the paps as he made a stunning entry.

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a casual look and Ibrahim also looked handsome in a white printed shirt and blue jeans as they arrived for Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations. Cool sunglasses and shoes added to Ibrahim's charm. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and wished her husband a Happy Birthday. Sharing Then and Now pictures of both from 2007 and 2024, she wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life (red heart emoji) parthenon 2007 parthenon 2024 who would have thought? (rainbow and feeling loved emoji). as they say must keep growing (blessed and laughter emoji) which we did and quite well…"

Saif Ali Khan has turned 54 this year and continues to stun the audience with his performance and characters. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. He is now gearing up to play an antagonist in the upcoming Telugu film Devara which also features Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

