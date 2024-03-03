Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exhibit cute chemistry on Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche during sangeet ceremony; WATCH

As expected, the internet is inundated with videos and photographs of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities that are taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The second day of the gala affair witnessed several Bollywood celebrities stirring the internet with their scintillating performances. Among the standout performances was the much-in-love couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cutesy performance on Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance to a romantic number

On March 2, the second day of the splendid pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became all the more romantic and cute as the soon-to-be-married couple set the tone of the evening with their adorable dance on the iconic Hindi number, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche Har Zubaan Par. The duo took center stage, flaunting their delightful chemistry and love through their dance moves.

Take a look:

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan unite on the dance stage

In addition to this, another video from the sangeet evening which has elated fans and has been ruling all over the internet is that of the three Khans of B-town shaking their leg on Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan came together after years and treated guests with the most pleasant surprise. They went up the stage and exploded it with their killer and fun performances. In the video, they can be seen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

The video features the trio seamlessly achieving the hook step of the Oscar Award-winning song followed by Salman, Aamir, and SRK yet again recreating their iconic steps from their super hit songs. These included the hook step from Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Take a look:

After Rihanna’s magnificent performance on the first day, the second day of the gala affair was taken over by the Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. In addition to this, the video doing the rounds on the internet features Akshay Kumar spreading his infectious energy in the air as he performed on the Punjabi iconic number, Gud Naalon Ishq Mittha.

