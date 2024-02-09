WATCH: Sania Mirza makes first appearance in Mumbai after announcing separation from Shoaib Malik

There's a lot of talk online about the marriage and divorce situation involving Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. Things escalated when Shoaib Malik posted pictures from his recent marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, catching many by surprise. This came after Sania hinted at divorce in a mysterious social media post, adding to the speculation fueled by ongoing rumors of their separation over the past year. Amidst this, Sania was spotted in the city today.

Sania Mirza spotted at the airport

A while ago, Sania Mirza was spotted at the airport. She made her first public appearance post her separation from former husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik, today, on February 9. The former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza was spotted donning a gray top paired with a blue colored coat and brownish-pink pants.

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed

Recently, on January 20 there was a shocking announcement from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's ex-husband and the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team. The Pak cricketer revealed his marriage to actress Sana Javed by sharing a picture of them dressed as bride and groom on X (formerly Twitter) along with a message. He wrote, “Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs.” Prior to this occurrence, there had been rumors spreading for months regarding the divorce of Sania and Shoaib.

After the news of the wedding surfaced, Sania's sister Anam Mirza took to Instagram to confirm Sania and Shoaib's divorce. She wrote in her post, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

She added, “During this delicate time in her life, we prefer not to engage in any guesswork and to honor her request for privacy.” The Mirza family released this statement. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sania Mirza's father confirmed that the former tennis player had obtained a divorce through 'khula'.

