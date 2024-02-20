Watch: Sana Javed Trolled/Taunted With ‘Sania Mirza’ Chants During PSL Game

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third wife, Sana Javed, recently made an appearance at a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Monday, February 19. Javed cheered for her husband as he scored a half-century, but later, she had to face resentment from the crowd as a section of people started cheering the name of Sania Mirza.

In a video posted on social media, the crowd can be seen chanting “Sania Mirza” repeatedly in front of Sana Javed on spotting the Pakistani actress.

At one point, Sana can be seen glaring at the people in the crowd; at another instance, she can be seen waving her hand in front of the crowd while they try to irk her by chanting the name of the Indian Tennis star.

Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to share an image with Sana as he announced his third marriage to her in January 2024. He captioned the post as, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.” The post invited backlash from netizens as they slammed Shoaib and Sana for remarrying.

Sania Mirza’s Family Confirms Separation

The confirmation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation was provided by the Indian Tennis legend’s family days after the latter announced his third marriage with the Pakistani actress. The family issued a statement confirming the couple's divorce.

Advertisement

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" read the statement issued by the Mirza family.

It added, “At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

Sania and Shoaib got married in Hyderabad in 2010 after the cricketer divorced his first wife, Ayesha Siddiqui. The couple gained immense popularity and were considered one of the most celebrated and high-profile couples in the sports world. The couple also shares a five-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik together.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Becomes Latest Deepfake Victim; Viral AI-Generated Video Shows Cricket Star Promoting Betting App