Sania Mirza 'reflects' after ex-husband Shoaib Malik ties knot with Sana Javed; fans praise her 'dignified silence'

The online sphere is buzzing with discussions about the marriage and divorce saga of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. This topic gained momentum when the former cricketer unexpectedly shared pictures from his recent wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The surprising announcement came in the wake of Sania's cryptic post about divorce, amplifying the speculations fueled by on-and-off separation rumors over the past year. Days after this news, which sent shockwaves across both India and Pakistan, Sania shared a picture of her on Instagram.

Sania Mirza exudes stunning elegance in her latest picture

Recently, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram to share an elegant picture of herself gazing into the mirror, captioning it 'reflect'. The post garnered an outpouring of comments expressing immense love and support for the former tennis player. One user remarked, "Reflection says two words - Class and respect," while another praised, "Appreciate your graceful dignified silence."

Additional comments included, "Beauty with the brain and a very gorgeous player in the world," "lioness," and "Women with dignity." Another admirer noted, "Your incredible skills and relentless determination continue to inspire us, Sania! Keep shining and breaking barriers."

Take a look:

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed

On Saturday, Shoaib Malik, the former husband of Mirza and the ex-captain of the Pakistan Cricket team caused a stir by revealing his marriage to actress Sana Javed. He posted a picture of the two in wedding attire on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs." This revelation came after months of circulating rumors about tensions going on between Sania and Shoaib.

In response to the news, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, posted on Instagram, confirming the divorce between Sania and Shoaib. Her statement read: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

Additionally, she added: "At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy." Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sania Mirza's father confirmed that the former tennis player obtained a divorce through khula.

As reported by a Pakistani media outlet, The Pakistan Daily, none of the cricketer's family members were present at his third wedding with Sana Javed. Malik's sisters reportedly expressed discontent over his third marriage, raising concerns particularly about his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza. The report suggests that Sania grew weary of Malik's extramarital affairs and hence took khula from him.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony back in 2010 in Hyderabad. Their family expanded with the arrival of their first child, a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Speculations about challenges in their marital life surfaced in 2022. Notably, keen observers noticed that both had removed pictures of each other from their individual social media accounts. Adding to this, Malik made changes to his Instagram bio, transforming it from "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" to "Father to One True Blessing."

