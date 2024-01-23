Why did Shoaib Malik call it quits with first wife Ayesha Siddiqui before getting married to Sania Mirza? Here's what we know

Shoaib Malik’s love life took center stage and became a subject of discussion after he announced his third wedding with Sana Javed on January 20. The news of his wedding came as a shock as it surfaced amidst his separation rumors with second wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Well, this is not the first time that the Pakistani cricketer’s love life has sent ripples. Before marrying Mirza in 2010; Shoaib had to divorce his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui, who had claimed to have married him.

While the cricketer’s third wedding has been the talk of the town, let’s revisit his intriguing story with first wife and why the two got divorced.

Shoaib Malik's divorce with first wife Ayesha Siddiqui before marrying Sania Mirza

Before exchanging the wedding vows with Indian Tennis player, Sania Mirza in 2010, Shoaib Malik was claimed to be married to Ayesha Siddiqui from Hyderabad. Ayesha also known as Maha Siddiqui alleged that the two got married in 2002. The cricketer was slammed with allegations of marital infidelity and abandonment.

Right before Shoaib’s wedding to Sania, she had appeared with video proofs of their wedding. On the other hand, the Pakistani cricketer had denied all the allegations leveled against him and rather accused Siddiqui of catfishing him.

While speaking with The Economic Times, Shoaib revealed that he had a telephonic nikah with Ayesha when he was 20 years old and never met her in person. He only had a few pictures of Ayesha, and the two would talk on the phone regularly. However, he was tricked into getting married to a girl who wasn’t the girl he thought was in the pictures.

"This episode happened in 2002. Ayesha wanted us to get married. While I definitely wanted to marry her, I didn't want to rush into it. For one, I hadn't met her. She suggested that we could do a telephone nikah right away. There was no way I could tell my parents about a telephone nikah, because it's not the way they wanted me to get married. I was just 20 then, and under a lot of pressure from Ayesha to get married as she was saying that her family was losing face in Hyderabad as word had got around that we were courting,” he had shared.

“I walked out of my house one morning in June 2002 and went to my friend's shop and called from there. I got a nikahnama, signed it, thinking the girl I was marrying was the one in the photographs," he had further added in the interview.

Furthermore, it was nearly three years after that in August 2005, Malik actually got to know that the girl he was speaking to on the phone was different from the one he saw in the pictures. When he took the bull by the horns, Ayesha spilled the truth. The cricketer thought of releasing the pictures he had with her, but Siddiqui asked him not to do so as the girl in the photographs was already married. Analyzing the repercussions it could cause to the girl, he never publicized them.

On the other hand, Siddiqui’s family had alleged that Ayesha miscarried a child. “Ayesha indeed had a miscarriage, but I cannot tell when (the year) it happened. All reports (on the miscarriage) and other proofs have been given to the police today. We have enough proof against Shoaib and these are on things which went beyond marriage," a relative of Siddiqui's family had shared with The Times of India.

Eventually, the two got their divorce settled after the cricketer paid alimony of Rs. 15 crore to her.

