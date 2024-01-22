Shoaib Malik was attracted to Sana Javed while in a marriage with Sania Mirza? Truth revealed

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's relationship has been making headlines ever since the Pakistani cricketer announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. There had been ongoing rumors about trouble in Sania and Shoaib's marriage for quite some time before this new development in the story.

These rumors turned into reality after the wedding pictures of the couple surfaced. There has been a lot of talk about their divorce and various reasons have been mentioned, with one major reason being Shoaib's extramarital affairs. According to the latest buzz, it is said that the newly married couple was in a relationship for almost 3 years before tying the knot.

Shoaib Akhtar met Sana Javed on the set of a TV reality show

In a podcast on Samaa TV, Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif revealed some shocking details about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s 3-year-long relationship. According to the journalist, these two lovebirds first crossed paths on a television reality show, instantly hit it off, and developed a strong connection. Interestingly, whenever Shoaib was invited to appear on a TV show, he would always ask the producers to invite Sana as well. It's quite surprising that despite being happily married to other people, their feelings for each other continued to grow.

After finding out about the secret affair, Shoaib's ex-wife, Sania Mirza, wasted no time in informing the cricketer's parents. They immediately flew to Dubai in hopes of resolving the problems between the couple and convincing them to reconcile their marriage. However, despite their best efforts, Sania and Shoaib chose to go their separate ways and get a divorce. Imran Zafar, the husband of Shoaib's older sister, also made desperate attempts to mediate and mend their relationship. Unfortunately, all his efforts were in vain.

Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar’s family sided with Sania Mirza

As reported, Shoaib Malik’s family did not attend his wedding to Sana Javed. With this event, one thing is very clear his family did not approve of the wedding and they stand with Sania Mirza in this.

Sania Mirza's sister shares an official statement post-Shoaib Malik's third wedding with Sana Javed

Today, on January 21, Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza’s sister, posted an official statement on her Instagram confirming the divorce on behalf of Sania Mirza and their family. The statement on the post reads, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

She further wrote, “At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

Sana Javed shares new romantic post with Shoaib Malik

Two days after the official wedding announcement post of Shoaib Malik, actress Sana Javed took to her Instagram handle to share another set of romantic pictures with her newly wedded husband. Sana can be seen leaning her head on Shoaib’s shoulder while he hugs her. Both of them are wearing white flower garland and the actress captioned this image with a red heart emoji. The couple got married on January 20, 2024. This is Shoaib’s third wedding.

ALSO READ: Reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce REVEALED