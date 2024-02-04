Did Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan skip school after Shoaib Malik announced 3rd wedding? Here’s what we know

Online platforms are filled with conversations about the marriage and divorce story of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. The buzz intensified when the ex-cricketer surprised everyone by posting photos from his recent wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. According to reports from Pakistani media, Sania Mirza and her ex-husband Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan is reportedly facing bullying at school because of his father's third marriage.

Recently, in a video shared by Farah Iqrar’s YouTube channel, Samaa TV journalist Naeem Hanif apparently spoke with Mirza after Malik announced his marriage to Pakistani actress and model Sana Javed last month. Hanif asserts that Izhaan Malik Mirza is experiencing emotional distress due to the treatment he is receiving at school. His peers are reportedly questioning and teasing him about Malik's recent announcement. She further mentioned that Izhaan has ceased attending school, causing Mirza to be deeply concerned about his "mental well-being."