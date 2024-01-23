PIC: Sania Mirza gives peek into special gift received from son Izhaan and it is all things cute

Sania Mirza is one of the most popular sportspersons from India. She tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik back in 2010 and the couple has a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik who was born in 2018. Recently, the former tennis star took to her social media handle to drop an adorable picture of a gift she received from her son.

Sania Mirza receives gift from son

Today, on January 23rd, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture. The picture features two pairs of slipper, one for adult and one for kids. She revealed in the caption that she had received the slipper as a gift from her son Izhaan. Sania wrote, "My Izzy's gift to me (blue heart emoji)". The white colored slippers have several animal designs on them.

Check out her story!

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed

On Saturday, Sania Mirza's ex-husband and former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shoaib Malik shocked everyone after he announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed. He shared a picture of the duo in wedding outfits on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "Alhamdullilah (red heart emoji) And We created you in pairs" Prior to this, rumors of Sania and Shoaib's divorce were doing the rounds for months.

Right after the marriage news broke out, Sania's sister Anam Mirza took to Instagram and confirmed the divorce between Sania and Shoaib. She wrote: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

She added: "At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy." This statement was from the Mirza family. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sania Mirza's father confirmed that the former tennis player got divorced through ‘khula’.

