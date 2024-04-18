Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show has created a lot of buzz. It has aired three episodes so far, and each episode saw interesting celebrity guests from different fields; the Kapoor family, cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma, and most recently, the Chamkila team. Now, former tennis player Sania Mirza will also be seen gracing the show. She gave a glimpse of her time on the show in her recent social media post.

Sania Mirza to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show

On Wednesday, Sania Mirza shared a photo dump on her official Instagram handle. The first picture on the carousel shows her wearing a vibrant red shirt. sitting on the couch of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the background, the airport-like set of the show can also be seen, with the Netflix cushion lying on the couch, making it evident that it was from the show sheets.

Check out Sania Mirza’s post here:

Sania Mirza uploaded the series of pictures with the caption, "Life lately." Other pictures show her with her family and son, behind the scenes of a photoshoot, and other activities that kept her busy recently. Reacting to the post, netizens commented how they look forward to the episode. Kapil Sharma will surely bring out the witty side of the tennis player.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sania Mirza made headlines when her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the second time. Uploading a note on social media, Mirza announced her divorce and requested privacy to deal with the personal struggle.

For those who do not know, this is not the first time, Sania Mirza will be seen sharing screen with the comedian. A few years back, she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show when Navjot Singh Sidhu was the judge. She was invited along with choreographer Farah Khan. In the episode, Kapil and Sania played tennis at Farah's insistence.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. The guests for the upcoming episode are brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal.

