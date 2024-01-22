Shoaib Malik lovingly poses with third wife Sana Javed after ‘Khula’ from Sania Mirza in unseen wedding PIC

Shoaib Malik stirred the internet with the announcement of his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20. The official post left the internet in a sudden shock as the news came amidst his separation rumors with his second wife and Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. Hours later, Sania Mirza’s father confirmed that his daughter opted for ‘Khula’ with the cricketer and a day after, Sania’s sister also shared an official statement seeking privacy from the fans. On the other hand, Sana Javed recently dropped an unseen photo from her wedding with Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed drop unseen wedding picture from the nikaah ceremony

Today, on January 22, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from their wedding. In the picture, the couple suited in their perfect wedding ensembles and donning ivory garlands look beautiful as they radiate wide smiles for the camera. The duo is seen sharing a warm and sweet hug as they pose for the camera.

The post wasn’t captioned anything, as the couple let the red-heart emoji do the talking.

Take a look:

It is worth-mentioning that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their wedding on January 20 with a collage of their wedding pictures. The wedding post was captioned, “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.”

Take a look:

Official statement released by Sania Mirza's family post Shoaib Malik's wedding

While speaking to PTI, Sania Mirza’s father confirmed the news of his daughter and Pakistani cricketer through ‘Khula’. “It was a 'Khula.' I do not wish to comment beyond this," he had shared. In addition to this, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza also took to her social media handle to share an official announcement on her sister and family’s behalf.

In the statement, it was confirmed that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had been divorced for ‘a few months now'. Wishing the cricketer well on his journey ahead, fans and well-wishers were requested to give privacy to the tennis player in the ‘sensitive period of her life’.

Take a look:

Shoaib Malik got married to the former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza in Hyderabad in 2010 followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October 2018 and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

