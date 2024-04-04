Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? Latter says THIS

The former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who was previously married to Indian former tennis player Sania Mirza, announced his third wedding to the Pakistani actress Sana Javed earlier in January 2024. The cricketer took to his social media handle and shared official pictures from his nikah ceremony. Days after their wedding, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed revealed that she has been receiving flirty DMs from Pakistani cricketers and gave an indirect hint at Shoaib Malik.

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to Nawal Saeed?

During an interview on the Pakistani chat show Life Green Hai, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed shared that she receives DMs (Direct Messages) from many cricketers and hinted she also got messages from married Pakistani cricketers. When asked if she was talking about Shoaib Malik who recently married Sana Javed, Nawal laughed and said that she forgot the name. When asked about the context of the messages, Nawal said, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

“Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/sportsman ko idolise karte hai (I feel cricketers should not do that, as people idolise them even more than actors). So if people consider you to be so big (you should not be sliding into DMs),” she added.

More about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Sania Mirza, while Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaiswal before their marriage. Soon after their wedding, a Reddit page discovered an old Instagram Story from Shoaib Malik, where he wished Sana Javed on her birthday the previous year and tagged her then-husband Umair Jaiswal. This revelation confirmed that Shoaib Malik was not just friends with Sana but he was also her ex-husband's friend a year ago.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza got married to Shoaib Malik in her hometown Hyderabad in the year 201. They had a traditional Muslim ceremony. Following that, they had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. They became parents to their son Izhaan in 2018. After that, the speculations about their marriage facing difficulties first sparked in 2022.

