Shoaib Malik’s response to Shah Rukh Khan asking him why he married Sania Mirza goes viral

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik left everyone rather surprised when he shared his wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricketer who was married to Sania Mirza was in a tumultuous marriage with the tennis star and for a long time now there were reports of a rift between the two. But now, after Shoaib and Sana’s lovey-dovey pictures have come out, these rumors have turned into reality. A lot has been spoken about their divorce but amidst all this, an old video of the former couple with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza reveal why they married each other to Shah Rukh Khan

A fan page has shared a video on their Instagram handle featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sania Mirza, and Shoaib Malik. In the video, the three stars appear to be in a cheerful mood. King Khan, who seems to be hosting a show has Sania and Shoaib as his guests. The actor asks the tennis star, “usme kya dikha aisa ki aapne jaldi se shaadi kar li. Khoobsurat hai, cricket bhi theek thaak khel leta hai, sabkuch badhiya hai but what is the personal thing?” To this the Indian sports star replied, “maine to bahut kuch dekha hai inme…bahut shy hai. Ye aapko sikhana padega inko thoda baat karna.”

SRK joked, “wo to main kar lunga, adjust kar lunga main isko, don’t worry!” He then turned to Shoaib and asked him, “aur tumhe Sania ke baare me kya acha laga jo tumhe mohabbat ho gayi, pyaar ho gaya?” The Pakistani player replied, “sochne ka time nahi mila, use pehle shaadi ho gayi.”

Shoaib Malik met Sana Javed on the set of a TV reality show

In a podcast on Samaa TV, Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif revealed some shocking details about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s 3-year-long relationship. According to the journalist, these two lovebirds first crossed paths on a television reality show, instantly hit it off, and developed a strong connection. Interestingly, whenever Shoaib was invited to appear on a TV show, he would always ask the producers to invite Sana as well. It's quite surprising that despite being happily married to other people, their feelings for each other continued to grow.

