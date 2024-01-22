Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed had rushed wedding; claims employee of actress' designer

The former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who was previously married to Indian former tennis player Sania Mirza, announced his third wedding to the Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricketer took to his social media handle and shared official pictures from his nikah ceremony. On January 20, 2024, hours after Shoaib confirmed his wedding, Sania Mirza’s father revealed that his daughter opted for ‘khula’ from the cricketer. Now, an employee of Sana's designer Hussain Rehar shared that Shoaib and Sana had a rushed wedding.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed had rushed wedding

An employee of a popular Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar recently revealed that Sana Javed had a rushed wedding with cricketer Shoaib Malik. The fact came to light as the employee shared that they had to dispatch the ensemble (jora) to the actress on an urgent basis.

A Pakistani digital influencer re-shared these sentiments on her Instagram Stories as she opened up about the details of Sana's nikah attire designed by Rehar. Have a look:

For the special day, Sana Javed opted for an ivory-hued ensemble with net detailing and a long kurta featuring a front slit. She paired it with a silk sharara adorned with embellished borders and completed her look with two net dupattas.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Sania Mirza, while Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaiswal before their marriage. Soon after their wedding, a Reddit page discovered an old Instagram Story from Shoaib Malik, where he wished Sana Javed on her birthday the previous year and tagged her then-husband Umair Jaiswal. This revelation confirmed that Shoaib Malik was not just friends with Sana but he was also her ex-husband's friend a year ago.

More about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza got married to Shoaib Malik in her hometown Hyderabad in the year 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony. Following that, they had a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. They became parents to their son Izhaan in 2018. After that, the speculations about their marriage facing difficulties first sparked in 2022.

Netizens observed that the ex-couple removed each other's pictures from their social media accounts. Shoaib Malik also updated his Instagram bio from "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" to "Father to One True Blessing." He was previously married to Ayesha Siddiqui, and they divorced in 2010. Later, he got married to Sania.

