WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns from Vizag post KKR’s match; leaves airport in style

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, undoubtedly stands as one of the busiest actors in the industry. After delighting the audiences with three diverse movies last year, SRK is currently enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The superstar was recently in Vizag to showcase his support for his cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, during their match against the Delhi Capitals. Today, Shah Rukh made a stylish appearance as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon his return.

Shah Rukh Khan captured by paparazzi at Mumbai airport post KKR’s match

Today, April 4, Shah Rukh Khan made a striking arrival at the private airport in Mumbai, having returned from the city of Visakhapatnam after attending KKR’s IPL match against DC. The actor exuded effortless style in a white sweatshirt paired with chic sunglasses. He was seen wearing his hair in a ponytail. SRK’s luxurious white car awaited him outside the airport building.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at KKR’s match vs DC

Shah Rukh Khan made his presence felt at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam yesterday. He was seen cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders from the stands. SRK offered a standing ovation to Sunil Narine while also appreciating youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s quick half-century with a thumbs-up and a smile.

After KKR secured a victory over DC by 106 runs, Shah Rukh made his way to the field and met all the players, giving them warm hugs. In a heartwarming gesture, he was seen embracing DC’s captain, Rishabh Pant. SRK also expressed his gratitude to the fans at the stadium, acknowledging their support.

Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic ventures

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Dunki, which marked his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Before Dunki, he starred in the action thriller Jawan, directed by Atlee, which took the box office by storm. In 2023, SRK also entered the YRF spy universe with his blockbuster Pathaan.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh is reported to be a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller King alongside daughter Suhana Khan.

