WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan strikes iconic open-arm pose after KKR enters IPL 2024 final; son AbRam’s reaction is unmissable

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine as his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL 2024 finals after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As usual, King Khan along with his kids- AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan reached to support his team. Additionally, Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen cheering up for the team.

Among many viral videos, fans are going berserk over a particular clip where Shah Rukh Khan does his iconic open-arm pose after the match. Don’t miss his son, AbRam’s reaction. Check it out!

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic open-arm pose after KKR's big win

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team won the match and qualified for the finals; leaving fans overjoyed. Meanwhile, rejoicing the moment, King Khan delighted the fans sitting in the stadium by greeting them with a lap of honor along with his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

After SRK extended his arms to showcase his famous open-arm pose, which is synonymous with his charisma and presence, the moment became even more meaningful. In the video, you can witness the reaction of his son AbRam, who was also clearly astonished by his father's gesture. Furthermore, the King of Bollywood was spotted warmly embracing his team members with tight hugs.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

As one can expect, ardent fans couldn’t stop help reacting to the post. Thronging the comments section, a fan wrote, “Watched him doing this live, the whole crowd was cheering louder then the whole match sound,” another fan remarked, “Live Dekhne Ka Ghamand He,” while a third fan gushed, “Oh man that pose .”

One another fan lauded the superstar’s down-to-earth gesture as he expressed, “What a humble man!!! Walked the whole ground to thank all the fans for supporting,” another fan wrote, “Srk pose is mandatory.”

Furthermore, the video encapsulated several heart-warming moments from the stadium. Meanwhile, KKR players Shreyas Iyer and Venky Iyer also spoke highly of King Khan in the video.

“It speaks volumes of the man that he is. We’ve always seen him on the screen mesmerizing people with his aura, but not to be just the owner of the franchise but to be an elder brother figure for us. He guides us constantly,” said Venky Iyer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan apologizing to Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra for interrupting their broadcast post KKR's win has our hearts