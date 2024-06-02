Top 7 must-watch Mani Ratnam romantic films: R Madhavan’s Alai Payuthey to Dulquer Salmaan’s OK Kanmani

With a career spanning over 40 years, the name Mani Ratnam is nothing short of a brand. The veteran filmmaker, who made his debut in 1983, has worked in multiple industries over time, and continues to entertain fans with his versatile filmography.

The mastermind behind the Ponniyin Selvan franchise is also known for his love for two genres in particular - romance and gangster flicks. In fact, in several of his films, Mani Ratnam has managed to put the two seemingly unrelated genres together as well. Today, as the legendary filmmaker celebrates his 68th birthday, let’s have a look at the top 7 must-watch romantic films made by Mani Ratnam. Bear in mind that this list delves into the tip of the iceberg, when talking about Mani Ratnam’s filmography.

Top 7 romantic films by Mani Ratnam

1. Mouna Ragam

Cast: Mohan, Revathi, Karthik, Ra. Sankaran

Mohan, Revathi, Karthik, Ra. Sankaran Year: 1986

1986 IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mouna Ragam revolves around a college student, who is forced to marry against her will. The protagonist, played by Revathi, faces an internal dilemma between holding on to her past and coming to terms with her present.

Mouna Ragam revolves around a college student, who is forced to marry against her will. The protagonist, played by Revathi, faces an internal dilemma between holding on to her past and coming to terms with her present. The beautiful performances by Revathi and Mohan, as well as the beautiful score by Ilaiyaraja makes Mouna Ragam an amazing introduction to the world of Mani Ratnam.

2. Geethanjali

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Girija, Vijayakumar, Sumithra

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Girija, Vijayakumar, Sumithra Year: 1989

1989 IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In 1989, Mani Rathnam made his debut in the Telugu film industry with one of the best romantic drama films ever made, with Geethanjali. The film which featured Nagarjuna and Girija in the lead, told the tale of two people in their early twenties who fall in love with each other, in spite of their deteriorating health conditions. The film also takes a rather philosophic outlook to life, highlighting the importance of living in the moment.

Geethanjali also proved to be a turning point in Nagarjuna’s career, along with Ram Gopal Varma’s Siva, propelling him to be one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu Film Industry.

3. Roja

Cast: Aravind Swamy, Madhubala, Nassar, Janagaraj, Pankaj Kapur

Aravind Swamy, Madhubala, Nassar, Janagaraj, Pankaj Kapur Year: 1992

1992 IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Roja is undoubtedly one of the most famous films in Mani Ratnam’s filmography. The film forms the first part in the filmmaker’s trilogy of films depicting human relationships against a backdrop of terrorism.

The film follows the story of the eponymous character, played by Madhubala, who gets married to a RAW agent, played by Aravind Swamy. Soon after their wedding, Aravind Swamy’s character Rishi gets a posting in Jammu and Kashmir, where he is kidnapped by militants. How Roja finds her way back to her husband forms the crux of the story.

The film has earned a cult following over the years, with the cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, as well as the music composed by AR Rahman in his debut garnering special praises.

4. Bombay

Cast: Aravind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Nassar, Kitty, Tinnu Anand

Aravind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Nassar, Kitty, Tinnu Anand Year: 1995

1995 IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Forming the second film in the trilogy that also includes Roja (1992) and Dil Se… (1998), is the 1995 romantic thriller Bombay. The film revolves around an inter-religious family in Bombay, who, unwillingly, get meddled in the Bombay Riots which took place in December 1992 and January 1993, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The film garnered highly positive reviews at the time of release, with fans and critics praising the film’s message, as well as the technical aspects including music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Rajiv Menon and editing by Suresh Urs.

5. Dil Se..

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Janagaraj

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta, Janagaraj Year: 1998

1998 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to watch: Netflix

In 1998, Mani Ratnam made his Hindi directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se.., which remains as his only Hindi directorial till date. Over the years, the film has garnered a cult following, with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya becoming a fan-favorite one.

Dil Se.. is the final installment in the Trilogy that includes Roka and Bombay as well, and tells the story of a journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman (played by Manisha Koirala), who turns out to be a liberationist from Assam. How their love blossoms against all odds forms the basis of the story.

6. Alai Payuthey

Cast: R Madhavan, Shalini, Jayasudha, KPAC Lalitha, Vivek

R Madhavan, Shalini, Jayasudha, KPAC Lalitha, Vivek Year: 2000

2000 IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

14 years after the release of Mouna Ragam came the second film in the unofficial trilogy - Alai Payuthey. The film, which marked the Tamil debut of R. Madhavan, was set in a more modern period as compared to the 1986 film, and used an interesting narrative method including flashbacks.

Right from the time of release, Alai Payuthey was a blockbuster, and R Madhavan went on to become a heartthrob of many. The film told the tale of a married couple, the problems they face, and how their relationship grows over time. Alai Payuthey also has a philosophical undertone where traditionalism and modernism are pitted against each other.

7. O Kaadhal Kanmani

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan

Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan Year: 2015

2015 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

15 years after the release of Alai Payuthey came the third installment in the unofficial trilogy - O Kadhal Kanmani or OK Kanmani for short. Similar to its spiritual predecessors, OK Kanmani also explored the relationship between two people, this time taking place in Mumbai.

However, unlike Alai Payuthey and Mouna Ragam, OK Kanmani does not show a married couple, rather a couple that is in a live-in relationship. The film explores the modern mindset of urban India, and also brings forth several important conversations including themes like marriage, traditional values, and more.

As the legendary filmmaker turns 68, Pinkvilla wishes Mani Ratnam a very happy birthday!

