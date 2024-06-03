The Impossible Heir actor Lee Jae Wook signs exclusive contract with Log Studio following exit from C-JeS Studios

Lee Jae Wook, known for many hit dramas has parted ways with his 3 year long agency C-JeS Studios. Earlier in February, reports emerged that the actor was preparing to join the trend of K-celebs launching their own agencies. Following his contract expiration with the company, the Alchemy of Souls actor has signed with a new agency.

Lee Jae Wook joins his longtime manager in new agency Log Studio

On June 3, Log Studio, a newly-established agency confirmed that Lee Jae Wook has signed an exclusive contract with them. The representative stated that they will provide the utmost support to the actor so he can flourish in his career further. They vow to spare no effort so that The Impossible Heir actor gets to demonstrate his acting skills fully in a vast range of genres.

Notably, Log Studio is a new company launched by Lee Jae Wook’s longtime manager. Despite receiving multiple love calls, the actor chose to join his manager in the new company, cherishing the bond of trust they formed over the years.

Previously, In February, reports emerged suggesting that Lee Jae Wook would soon part ways with C-JeS Studios to venture into entrepreneurship, launching his own agency. In April, following the contract expiration, he was confirmed to exit the company, sparking intrigue about his next steps.

This development came some days before the actor announced the end of his five-week relationship with aespa’s Karina.

Who is Lee Jae Wook?

Lee Jae Wook is one of the top Korean actors right now who transformed his career from supporting roles to leading male. He made his TV debut in 2018, playing the role of a hacker-programmer in the Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye starrer series Memories of the Alhambra.

In 2020, he bagged his first lead role alongside Go Ara in Netflix's original Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Aside from these two dramas, since his debut, the actor-model has consistently proven his potential in an array of popular works like Extraordinary You (2019), Search: WWW (2019), Move to Heaven (2021), Death’s Game (2023-2024), Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023), The Impossible Heir (2024), and more.

In addition, Lee Jae Wook has just finished filming for a brand-new historical romance drama titled Hong Rang, co-starring Jo Bo Ah.

