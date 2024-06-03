Suhana Khan drops stunning PICS from Radhika-Anant’s cruise pre-wedding; rumored bae Agastya Nanda is all 'hearts'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often manages to grab eyeballs with her pictures on social media. The star kid who recent made her debut with The Archies has her fans intrigued with her personal life as well.

The actress is rumored to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda who is often a silent admirer of her pictures on social media. Recently, Suhana dropped pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding which has her rumored beau’s heart.

Agastya Nanda likes Suhana Khan’s pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan dropped many pictures of her from the streets of Italy. She looks stunning in a black and blue floral bodycon dress with a stylish neckline. The pictures also had Shanaya Kapoor in one of them.

The moment she shared these pictures, fans showered love in the comments section. But what caught our attention was rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s like.

Check it out:

Suhana Khan’s work front

After her stint in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan is all set to share screen space with her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan in King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand, King is touted to be an action-packed movie with Khan’s character being carved raw, rustic, and a little grey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be portraying the role of a Don yet again on the silver screen. King is a story revolving around a mentor and disciple’s journey and testing their survival skills against all the odds. This will be Suhana’s big screen debut after making her acting debut on OTT with Netflix’s The Archies. In King, she’ll play the character of the disciple with Khan playing her mentor. The casting for an A-lister to play a negative force is underway.

Agastya Nanda’s work front

Talking about Agastya Nanda, he will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. This film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film narrates the highs and lows of the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan along with kids return to Mumbai; Ranveer Singh turns heads with his effortless charm