BUZZ: Are Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda a part of Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD?

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited projects from the Telugu industry. The makers have fired all the cannons from their side, and it is expected that the trailer will soon be dropped to maintain all the hype and publicity around the next innovation in the history of Indian Cinema.

Now, in a recent update, it has been reported that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda will appear in the upcoming sci-fi flick. Have a look!

Dulquer Salmaan & Vijay Deverakonda to appear in Kalki 2898 AD

As per an exclusive report by Gulte, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda will make their special appearances in Nag Ashwin’s most anticipated project. It has also been speculated that many other stars who have worked with the official makers of Kalki 2898 AD will also appear in the sci-fi flick.

However, no official confirmation has been released by the makers or actors about the update, but if speculations are true, then this is going to be one of the most massive cameo sessions in the history of Indian Cinema.

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan and Vyjayanthi Movies worked together in the 2018 cult classic Mahanati, featuring Keerthy Suresh, which also featured Vijay Deverakonda. Dulquer also appeared in the all-time classic Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian sci-fi thriller and Nag Ashwin's dream film. It is a large-scale project with a massive budget and an ensemble cast that promises to change the dynamic of Indian sci-fi cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD features an impressive cast with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in essential roles. Apart from these well-known actors, the ensemble cast features Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in crucial roles.

The film is produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies label. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the anticipated thriller film, which is set to be released in theaters on June 27, 2024.

