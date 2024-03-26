Farah Khan recalls stampede situation in hospital when Shah Rukh Khan visited her during triplets' birth

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship is quite strong and everyone knows about their unbreakable bond. The Dunki star is amongst the choreographer-director's closest friends, and we have seen its proof on several occasions. In an old video, Farah opened up about her struggles with conceiving and how SRK was a big support before, during, and after pregnancy.

Farah Khan reveals going through lows on the sets of Om Shanti Om

In an old video posted on Nova IVF Fertility’s YouTube page, Farah Khan can be heard revealing some facts. She stated that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person outside her family to learn that she was expecting triplets. It was during the shoot of Om Shanti Om that she conceived.

Narrating her story, Farah Khan revealed that she would go for the artificial insemination procedure before and after the shoot. The clinic was an hour away from the set and after the initial couple of setbacks, the director used to cry on her way back. She stated that for the first 5-6 months there were only lows and she went under general anaesthesia a lot of times. “So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot. One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it had not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I’ve sobbed for one hour.”

Farah Khan reveals puking on Om Shanti Om sets

In the same video, Farah Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person after her mother to know that she had conceived. Recalling a funny incident, she said that when they were shooting Darde-e-Disco, every time SRK would remove his shirt, the director would puke. She further quipped, “He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people.”

Farah Khan also revealed a fun incident from the day she delivered. Recalling that Shah Rukh Khan had paid her a visit on the same day, she stated that there was a stampede. She also said that he gifted her a fancy pram from Harrod’s that did not fit through the doors of Farah’s house. “He came home and he fixed it, but it was so big that it wouldn’t go out of the door,” she said, adding that all her friends from the film industry took very good care of her during the pregnancy and that Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri, threw a baby shower for her.

