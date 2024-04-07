When Aryan Khan and rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi partied together with Martin Garrix; watch VIRAL video

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been in the limelight recently amidst rumors of his romantic involvement with Brazilian-model-turned actress Larissa Bonesi. Earlier, a video of them attending Martin Garrix’s concert together last year went viral on the internet. Now, another old video showcasing the rumored couple partying alongside the artist has surfaced.

In a video shared by a fan on X (Twitter) recently, Aryan Khan appeared in a happy mood as he mingled with Martin Garrix at a party. Aryan’s speculated girlfriend Larissa Bonesi was spotted standing in the background, sporting a smile amidst other guests. Larissa also showcased her dance moves as she grooved to the music and blew some kisses to the camera.

The video is apparently from an after party following Martin Garrix’s concert in India in 2023.

About Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi’s dating rumors

The rumors surrounding Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi’s alleged romance sparked after netizens observed that Aryan followed Larissa as well as her family members on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the speculation, reports emerged that Larissa’s mother Renata Bonesi received a gift from Aryan’s clothing brand, D’yavol X, during her recent visit to Mumbai. However, it should be noted that neither Aryan nor Larissa has commented on any of the dating rumors.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut with Stardom

On the professional front, Aryan is set to make his debut in the entertainment industry with the upcoming web series Stardom. The series, consisting of six episodes, is set against the backdrop of the film industry. The venture is produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to a source close to the project, who exclusively revealed details to Pinkvilla last year, the title Stardom holds significant relevance to the storyline. “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom,” stated the source.

