WATCH: Sohail Khan carefully escorts his mother Salma Khan, son Nirvaan carries Ayat Sharma on his shoulder

The Khan clan, including Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, and their mother Salma Khan, were spotted in Sharjah attending the Celebrity Cricket League. A while ago, the Khan-daan was papped returning from their trip together. What got everyone’s attention was how Sohail took care of his mom and escorted her out in a wheelchair.

Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Nirvaan, and others papped exiting Mumbai airport

A couple of hours ago, Sohail Khan was captured at the Mumbai airport with his mother, Salma Khan. In the video, the actor, who looked stylish in his blue denim, black t-shirt, and a colorful cap, carefully handled his wheelchair-bound mother, who wore a black salwar kameez. They were followed by his son Nirvaan Khan, who carried Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma on his shoulder. The cute moment between the cousins is hard to miss. The Sharmas were also spotted in the clip.

Prior to the family, the bhaijaan of B-town, Salman Khan, exited the airport with his entourage. While leaving the premises, he also exchanged pleasantries with his two young fans and also shook hands with a man in a wheelchair.

Sohail Khan shares details about Salman Khan’s Sher Khan

Back in 2012, Sohail Khan announced his directorial film Sher Khan, starring Salman Khan. But due to various reasons, it kept getting postponed. Well, finally, the film will be going on the floors in 2025. Giving an update on the project and why it got delayed for so long, Sohail told News 18, “That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.”

The news of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan collaborating for Tiger vs Pathaan going on the floor in 2026 also got fans excited.

