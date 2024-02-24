Salman Khan shares endearing VIDEO of kissing his mom Salma Khan at CCL match; fans are loving it

Salman Khan recently attended Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10's first match in Sharjah. The game was between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers, and the superstar attended it along with his brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her kids. Today, Salman took to Instagram and shared an endearing video from the match where he can be seen bonding with his mom and nephew.

Salman Khan shares a cute video of bonding with his family at CCL match

Salman Khan posted a cute video on Instagram in which we see him spending some beautiful moments with his family and fans.

The video starts with Salman's stylish entry into the stadium and then soon shows him planting kisses on his mom's cheeks. Later, the Tiger 3 actor who is a doting maamu (uncle) is seen spending time talking to his nephew and then he waves at his fans in the audience.

Well, the videos like these prove why we know Salman Khan as a superstar who keeps his family and fans on top of everything.

The comment section is full of beautiful reactions from the fans of Bollywood's Bhaijaan. "Bhaijaan aapki sehat humesha achi bani rhe dua rahegi humesha meri" commented a user. Another fan commented, "Bollywood ki jaan Shan only Khan." "Jaannn looking fabbb" commented another fan.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the 3rd installment of his Tiger franchise and the 5th installment of YRF Spy Universe. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

The superstar also plans to collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for a special film. Amid all this, he is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

About Sher Khan

Sohail Khan first announced Sher Khan in 2012 with Salman Khan in the lead. But later, the film was shelved. In a recent chat with News 18, Sohail shared that he plans to make the film.

The actor and director revealed that he plans to shoot the film in 2025. Talking about why he did not work on this film earlier, Sohail said, "That's (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I've written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated."

As per the buzz, this film is supposed to feature Salman as a lion-hearted He-Man.

About Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's film

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have collaborated in the past for iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Their last movie together, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was released in 2015. Now, after almost a decade, the superstar and filmmaker plan to come together again for a large-scale project with a bigger vision.

