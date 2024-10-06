WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha pulls hilarious prank on husband, Zaheer Iqbal in new video; his reaction is priceless

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The actors, who kept their relationship under wraps for seven long years, now often share videos after their marriage. Today, on October 6, Sonakshi shared a new video, where she suddenly surprised her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, as he came out of a room, leaving him shocked. However, their adorable reactions later prove why fans love the couple.

In the video, we see Sonakshi dressed casually in black pants and a t-shirt. She kept her hair open with minimal makeup as she stood along a wall near the entrance of her room at home. The actress playfully waited for Zaheer to walk out and surprised him with her sudden presence.

Zaheer was left shocked for a few seconds before he recovered and saw the camera. He was dressed in loose black pants and a grey t-shirt as he came and stood before the camera. Sonakshi came from behind and hugged him, laughing over his reaction. Sharing the video, Sonakshi penned, "Revenge BHAAA is a dish best served earlier."

Earlier, during the promotions of the film Double XL in 2022, Zaheer Iqbal pulled the same prank on Sonakshi, leaving her surprised. Fans loved their chemistry, and one user commented, "You are a funny and nice couple." Another user sent their good wishes for the couple, writing, "May God bless both of you."

In an earlier interview with The Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that not much has changed in her life after marriage. However, she does get to live with her best friend now. Since their marriage, the couple has often shared heartfelt throwback videos, which they didn't post earlier to keep their relationship private.

They also often share simple and loving moments from their daily life, like decorating their new home or having Sunday lunch together, for their fans. For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda, while Zaheer last made a special appearance in the film Ruslaan.

