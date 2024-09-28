Sonakshi Sinha reveals she kept her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal private to avoid 'Nazar': ‘You’re already so much in the limelight...’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024. The couple chose to keep their relationship private while dating for seven years before tying the knot. Recently, Sonakshi opened up about the reason behind the same which was to avoid ‘nazar.’ She also expressed that being an actress, one was already a lot in the limelight, so some things should be kept for yourself.

In a recent conversation with CNN-News18, Sonakshi Sinha was asked if there was a particular reason she and Zaheer Iqbal didn’t openly discuss their relationship. In response, the actress stated, “Yaa, nazar,” meaning to keep the evil eye away.

Sonakshi further revealed her belief that being an actress, attention was often diverted from her work and legacy. Thus, she felt that private things are better kept private. Sona continued, “You’re already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered marriage at their home in June. They were surrounded by their closest friends and families. The couple had taken to Instagram to make the official wedding announcement and share dreamy pictures from the ceremony. The happiness clearly reflected on the bride and groom’s faces as they signed the papers.

In the caption, they expressed their love for each other. The note said, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

The heartwarming caption concluded by stating, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer. 23.06.2024.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding ceremony was followed by a reception the same day. Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion.

