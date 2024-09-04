Sonakshi Sinha tells hubby Zaheer Iqbal ‘yehi confidence dekh ke shaadi ki thi tumse’ after he takes her 225 feet in the air; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal might have stayed tight-lipped for the seven years they have been dating each other, but the couple started showcasing PDA from the day they got married. Since then, they have been living their best lives as friends, companions, and confidants. Currently, the couple is enjoying a lovely vacation in New York City and making everyone else jealous. A while ago, the actress also dropped a video of her husband taking her ‘225 feet in the air’.

In the adventurous video, Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal took her on the ‘most insane’ ride, The Slingshot. In the caption, she penned, “The slingshot - CRAZIEST/MOST INSANE/OMG WHY AM I DOING THIS TO MYSELF ride I have ever been on… and only @iamzahero could’ve made me do it. 225 feet in the air at 90 miles per hour… uff The things we do for love. #SonaZahTravelTales.”

Born to actors and politicians Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha, the Mission Mangal actress is one of the popular stars who has proved her mettle as a talented actor. During an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed what she would like to be called: an actor or a star.

Expressing herself, Sinha divulged, “I love being called Sona (chuckles). Even when I did start acting, for me from day 1 till now it’s always been about doing good work. Everything else attached to it - the fame… everything that comes in the periphery has not been of that much significance to me.”

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress continued, “I love being on a set and being in front of the camera, working with new people, learning from them, and then I want to come home and switch off from that. So, whether you call me a star or an actor, I am okay with both, as long as I am doing good work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show, Heeramandi followed by Kakuda this year. She will be featuring next in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness which is reportedly in the post-production stage.

