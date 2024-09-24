Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal reveals her ‘khoobsurati ka raaz’; Girls, it’s time you take notes

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never fail to paint the town red with their social media PDA. Most recently, Zaheer posted a video revealing his wifey’s "khoobsurati ka raaz."

Today, on September 24, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of his wife Sonakshi Sinha. In the video, the actress sitting at her dining table was seen dipping her face in ice water. While she dried her face with a towel, she noticed her husband recording her on the phone, who was also laughing from behind.

This left the actress in splits and while she folded the towel she hilariously taunted her husband stating, "Zaheer, you’re very irritating" and threw the towel on him. "Sonakshi ki khoobsurati ka raaz," he wrote alongside, followed by multiple laughter emojis @aslisona."

Just a while back, the couple made a collaborative post dishing couple goals. In the multi-picture post, the duo was seen twinning in matching red traditional outfits. The post was captioned, "Laal hai mere dil ka haal".

In the pictures, Sinha looked ethereal in a red suit paired with a red-bordered dupatta. She styled her hair down with a middle parting and chose a subtle yet classy makeup look that added to her charm. Meanwhile, her husband complimented her in a three-piece kurta set.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonakshi and Zaheer talked about their lives after marriage. Making a candid revelation, Iqbal revealed that he often forgets they are married. He explained that in public, he sometimes thinks he cannot hold Sonakshi’s hand, only to realize, "ab to shaadi ho gayi" (now we’re married).

Adding to her husband’s remark, the Heeramandi actress stated that it feels as though nothing has changed between them and that it still feels like they began dating seven years ago.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding followed by a grand reception ceremony. The gala evening witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and more.

On the work front, the two will reunite for Tu Hai Meri Kiran after sharing screen space in 2022 released, Double XL.

